ST. LOUIS — The owner of downtown's Railway Exchange Building has stopped paying for security, heightening concerns over the dangers the historic 21-story property poses to the public.

Trespassers have ripped off some of the plywood that covered the property's doors on Olive Street. One door was propped open, leading to elevators where thieves had ripped off the wall's plaster. Glass covered the ground in front of another door where trespassers appeared to use the plywood to break the glass.

Sign up for the Brick City newsletter Steph Kukuljan and other business reporters bring you insights into St. Louis-area real estate and development.

Amos Harris, a former representative of the owner, Florida-based Hudson Holdings, told the Post-Dispatch that Hudson stopped paying for a security firm to patrol the building in July, around the same time Harris stopped working for Hudson, he said.

"The building is being plundered and has many residents," Harris said in a text message.

Hudson Holdings principal Andrew "Avi" Greenbaum did not respond to a text message asking for comment. His voicemail was full and not accepting new messages. His attorney, Jeff Hunt of Rosenblum Goldenhersh, declined to comment.

The 1.2 million-square-foot building — once Famous-Barr’s flagship store — is in the heart of St. Louis’ central business district. City officials and downtown boosters have said that a redevelopment of the Railway Exchange Building could help turn downtown around. But Hudson has been mired in litigation with the building’s lien-holders, which has clouded the real estate title of the building and impeded new efforts to renovate or sell it.

City Hall has long known about the building's risk to the public. Officials condemned it in January. Hudson hired a security firm to patrol the building then. The sheer size of the building — it consists of 1.2 million square feet — makes it difficult to secure, but city officials have also talked about their challenges in reaching Hudson.

And emails obtained by the Post-Dispatch show the security firm telling city officials about how "dire" the situation had become: People were living between floors. Thieves were getting into the building through underground tunnels. Security officers never patrolled the building alone.

In March, a St. Louis Fire Department search and rescue dog was killed while searching the property.

Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, said in a statement that the city's Building Division has had numerous calls to board up the building, including as recent as last week.

"Because break-ins continue to occur regularly and without security present at the Railway Exchange building," Dunne said, "city officials are meeting with key downtown stakeholders while the Problem Properties unit works to identify long-term solutions to hold the building owners accountable for this ongoing public safety concern."

Dunne did not respond to follow-up questions, including who the key stakeholders are. But Cara Spencer, alderwoman for the neighborhood, said she's never been included in the city's efforts with the building and said she's long called for a downtown-wide effort to find a solution for the site, which takes up an entire city block at 615 Olive Street.

"It's not as easy as the Building Division boarding it up because there are people in there," Spencer said. "You have to have a more robust approach."

The Citizens' Service Bureau, which fields complaints across the city, said on social media Monday that a service request was sent to the Building Division regarding the unsecured entryways.