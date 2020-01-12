Rain and snow have stopped for now, but flooding expected to continue

ST. LOUIS — Rain and snow tapered off over the weekend, but flooding is expected to continue because of runoff from storm.

"This was a big rain event," said Fred Glass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

Much of the area saw between three and four inches of rain, and some places saw more than six inches.

"That's quite a bit of rain for the wintertime," Glass said. "It's quite a bit of rain ... for anytime, but especially the winter."

Moderate flooding is forecast for the Meramec River at Valley Park and the Big River in Byrnesville. The Cuivre River at Old Monroe had already reached moderate flooding, as of late Sunday morning.

In the winter, the soil can be less likely to soak up the rainwater, because a lot of the vegetation has gone dormant, Glass said. That means that it can take less rain to reach the same amount of flooding.

The Mississippi River at St. Louis at 6 a.m. Sunday was at 29 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flood stage is 30 feet.

The river is forecast to crest near 32.6 feet by Monday morning, and fall below flood stage by Tuesday afternoon, according to a National Weather Service flood warning.