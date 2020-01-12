You are the owner of this article.
Rain and snow have stopped for now, but flooding expected to continue
Rain and snow have stopped for now, but flooding expected to continue

Huge multi-day rain storm ends with snow in St. Louis

Mikesh Patel, the general manager of Americas Best Value Inn, puts down salt on a incline to his hotel's parking lot in Lake Saint Louis on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. "They're like little snowballs" said Patel commenting on the large size of the snow flakes that quickly covered the pavement after it was shoveled the first time. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Rain and snow tapered off over the weekend, but flooding is expected to continue because of runoff from storm.

"This was a big rain event," said Fred Glass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

Much of the area saw between three and four inches of rain, and some places saw more than six inches.

"That's quite a bit of rain for the wintertime," Glass said. "It's quite a bit of rain ... for anytime, but especially the winter."

Moderate flooding is forecast for the Meramec River at Valley Park and the Big River in Byrnesville. The Cuivre River at Old Monroe had already reached moderate flooding, as of late Sunday morning.

In the winter, the soil can be less likely to soak up the rainwater, because a lot of the vegetation has gone dormant, Glass said. That means that it can take less rain to reach the same amount of flooding.

The Mississippi River at St. Louis at 6 a.m. Sunday was at 29 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flood stage is 30 feet.

The river is forecast to crest near 32.6 feet by Monday morning, and fall below flood stage by Tuesday afternoon, according to a National Weather Service flood warning.

There are low chances of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday, but another large rainfall is not expected, Glass said.

