The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will dump rain on the St. Louis area Monday and Tuesday, forecasters say. The rain total is expected to be between an inch and 1½ inches.
When it comes to tropical systems, that's on lower end, forecasters say. Barry, which is now considered a tropical depression, was over Arkansas about 4 a.m. Monday, and moving toward Missouri.
While the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch over southern Missouri, Barry is expected to amount to just scattered rain throughout the St. Louis metro area. The rainfall should leave by Tuesday evening.
Next up: Oppressive heat.
The National Weather Service said prolonged heat is in the forecast from Wednesday to Sunday, and possibly Monday. With humidity factored in, it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees on those days, forecasters say.