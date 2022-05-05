Rain in St. Louis area causes minor flooding, but the heat is on the way

ST. LOUIS — Multiple rounds of rain throughout the St. Louis area forced the temporary closure of a Jefferson County road on Thursday, and National Weather Service forecasters warned that more precipitation was likely.

A segment of Route F south of Pacific Palisades Conservation Area was closed because of mudslides and rocks that were impeding travel. The portion of the route that was closed runs between Missouri Route O and Country Club Estates, said Christine Redhage, the Missouri Department of Transportation resident engineer for Jefferson and Franklin counties.

Traffic was detoured over Route F to Business Loop 44 to Interstate 44 to Route 109 to Route FF and then back to Route F.

A warm front approaching the St. Louis region significantly raised the rain and storm risk — leading area forecasters to warn of potentially damaging winds and the possibility of minor flooding.

Additional rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms could return to the area overnight Thursday and into Friday, weather service officials said.

Overall flooding concerns remain low, they said, thanks to breaks in rain and a lack of heavy, long-lasting precipitation. But some areas may still see localized ponding and flooding on small streams. And with the system adding an estimated 1 to 1.5 inches of rain to soil that’s already relatively wet, the chances of minor flooding along some rivers will increase over the next couple of days, weather service officials said.

The cloud cover plus off-and-on rain also will help keep things “seasonally cool” Friday, but the mercury is expected to rise dramatically after that. Anticipated record heat looms in the St. Louis-area forecast next week, when temperatures are expected to soar into the low 90s.

So make the most of the cool weather while you can, the agency said.

“Those of us who enjoy the 60-degree range should savor it, as a major pattern shift will take place over the weekend," the agency wrote.

The unsettled weather prompted MoDOT to postpone a planned closure of the eastbound I-270 exit ramp to northbound Route 367 for at least a month.

Crews will work in the area Saturday, but officials said the traffic impact should be minimal.

MoDOT officials were not anticipating major issues in the St. Louis area because of the rain, but spokesman Andrew Gates suggested people monitor MoDOT's traveler information map, which provides the most up-to-date information on closures and traffic issues.

The map can be found at traveler.modot.org/map/

In Illinois, drivers can check gettingaroundillinois.com/TravelerInfo/index.html

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.