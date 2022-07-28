 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Rain resumes over St. Louis, rescues underway

Flooding on Thursday on Goodfellow Boulevard

Flooding on Goodfellow Boulevard on Thursday, JUly 28, 2022 from a thunderstorm that dumped a lot of rain quickly, 2 days after record rains caused flooding in the region.

Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Rain resumed over the St. Louis region on Thursday, with water rescues beginning in mid-afternoon, and a flood warning issued by the National Weather Service.

As of about 2:30 p.m., the agency was forecasting 1 to 2 inches of rain, and expected it to subside around 7 or 8 p.m.

The storm system hanging over the region on Thursday was moving to the east more quickly than the one that caused massive flooding on Tuesday, National Weather Service in St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja said.

The agency issued a flash flood warning shortly before 3 p.m., which would stay in effect until 5:45 p.m. It included St. Louis, a large portion of St. Louis County, and part of the Metro East.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported that it was rescuing people trapped in cars at Goodfellow Boulevard and Selber Court, North Kingshighway Boulevard and Lexington Avenue, Tucker Boulevard and Cass Avenue, Hodiamont Avenue and Horton Place, and Page Boulevard and Union Boulevard.

At around 3 p.m. a minivan was stuck in the water at Cass Avenue near Tucker Boulevard. The water line reached the top of the tires.

In the city of St. Louis, Interstate 70 eastbound at Union Boulevard was closed due to flooding, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

