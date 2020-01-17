Rain settles over St. Louis but city escapes worst of wintry mix
Rain settles over St. Louis but city escapes worst of wintry mix

ST. LOUIS — Fears of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain Friday closed hundreds of schools, sent workers home early and cancelled about 30 percent of flights at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

There were reports of some light sleet in St. Louis about 9 a.m. Friday but the majority of the precipitation hit the city in the afternoon and early evening, National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Deitsch said. 

Many schools district including St. Louis Public Schools, Rockwood, Hazelwood, Francis Howell, Parkway and Pattonville were closed on Friday due to weather predictions, and will reopen on Tuesday, January 21, after the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

The National Weather Service said bridges and overpasses around the city, which tend to freeze first, were becoming slick in some areas by around 3:30 p.m. Other roads were wet but not icy, according to reports. Still, evening rush hour drivers were encouraged to take precautions because conditions could change quickly, authorities said. 

"It appears like it's a lighter rush hour than normal which is a big plus," Bob Becker, a Missouri Department of Transportation district maintenance engineer, said Friday afternoon.

The metro area should expect freezing rain Friday evening before it's expected to switch to rain. That rain is forecast to extend into Saturday morning.

Rain totals could be an inch to 1½ inches.

At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, airlines had canceled 72 arriving flights and 65 departing ones as of noon. At Kansas City International Airport, a plane slid off an airport taxiway.

The St. Louis area is under a winter weather advisory until midnight Friday, and a flood watch until 6 a.m. Saturday.

More accumulation is forecast for central and northeast Missouri, and in western Illinois.

In addition to schools that were shuttered, both the St. Louis Zoo and the St. Louis Art Museum closed early Friday, as did government offices, many businesses and other locations. 

The weather also caused emergency crews to suspend a search for a woman who may have jumped from the Highway 364 bridge in St. Charles County on Friday morning. The search will resume when the weather clears, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Rain will likely stick around on Saturday but temperatures will warm up to about 45, forecasters said. Saturday night's low could plummet to 15 degrees but skies should be mostly sunny Sunday and Monday.

