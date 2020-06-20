Rally in Belleville draws dozens for Black Lives Matter march

BELLEVILLE — More than 50 protesters gathered Saturday afternoon across from the fountain in the center of Belleville Square to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

About a half a dozen speakers addressed the crowd, referencing Black men and women across the United States who have been killed by police, including Rayshard Brooks, who was shot by an officer in Atlanta on June 12.

Organizer Arkayla Tenney-Howard, with the activist group Respect Us STL, stressed that though the one-mile march would not be violent, it would also not be peaceful.

"We're out here today for all the names we don't know," she said. "If that means interrupting lunch for Becky and Tom, that's what we're going to (expletive) do."

Many of the demonstrators said they were veterans of the movement, marching in Ferguson in 2014 after the death of Michael Brown.

"The magnitude of our movement has multiplied by millions," said J.D. Dixon of Belleville, who was at his second march in two days. "The goal is to bring sustained change to America."