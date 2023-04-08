SUNSET HILLS — The ramp from northbound Interstate 270 to eastbound Interstate 44 will be shut down from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said the closure will allow work crews to deal with drainage issues on the ramp.
Evening Dispatch
Your daily recap of the top stories of the day.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today