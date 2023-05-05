ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The ramp from eastbound Interstate 270/255 to northbound Interstate 55 and Lemay Ferry Road will shut down this weekend because of ongoing maintenance work at the interchange.

The closure of the ramp, at exit 1A in South County, will run from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Meanwhile, MoDOT canceled the planned weekend shutdown of ramps at I-270 and Inrerstate 170 in North County and at I-270 and Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in West County.