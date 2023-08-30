JEFFERSON COUNTY — The exit ramp from northbound Highway 21 to Highway 141 will be closed for four hours beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
MoDOT said the shutdown is to allow crews to make pavement repairs.
Mark Schlinkmann
St. Charles County and transportation reporter
