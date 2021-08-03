Ramp from Jefferson to I-64 to close starting next week

ST. LOUIS — The ramp from Jefferson to westbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) will close for two months, starting next week, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday.
The ramp will close at 9 a.m. Monday and will reopen by mid-October.
Crews will be widening the ramp as part of the new interchange between 22nd Street and Jefferson.
State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!