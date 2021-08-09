 Skip to main content
Ramp from Jefferson to I-64 to close this morning
Ramp from Jefferson to I-64 to close this morning

ST. LOUIS — The ramp from Jefferson to westbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) is closing for two months, starting today.

The ramp will close at 9 a.m. and will reopen by mid-October.

Crews will be widening the ramp as part of the new interchange between 22nd Street and Jefferson.

Road work ahead
