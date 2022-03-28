 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Read all about it: St. Louis County, city libraries complete catalog merger

ST. LOUIS — The completion of a library catalog merger means readers in St. Louis County and city can check out even more books and items than before.

The collaboration between St. Louis County Library and St. Louis Public Library has made a combined 5 million items available for patrons of either system

Previously, city library patrons only had access to items in the St. Louis system, and county patrons only had access to items in St. Louis County's branches.

The online catalog merger process for the city's library system was finished on Friday, and the online catalog for the county's library was completed on March 17, according to Jennifer McBride, communications manager for the county library.

People are also reading…

Library users do not need a new card to access the catalog, but they will need to reset their PIN, or personal identification number associated with their account, McBride said.

The new shared catalog is available via Polaris ILS (integrated library system), a product of Innovative Interfaces Inc.

The cost for both library systems is $298,000 annually, McBride said. The county system will pay $193,000, and the city library system will pay $105,000; the total is less than what the two systems had been paying each year, McBride said previously.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News