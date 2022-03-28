Read all about it: St. Louis County, city libraries complete catalog merger

ST. LOUIS — The completion of a library catalog merger means readers in St. Louis County and city can check out even more books and items than before.
The collaboration between St. Louis County Library and St. Louis Public Library has made a combined 5 million items available for patrons of either system.
Previously, city library patrons only had access to items in the St. Louis system, and county patrons only had access to items in St. Louis County's branches.
The online catalog merger process for the city's library system was finished on Friday, and the online catalog for the county's library was completed on March 17, according to Jennifer McBride, communications manager for the county library.
Library users do not need a new card to access the catalog, but they will need to reset their PIN, or personal identification number associated with their account, McBride said.
The new shared catalog is available via Polaris ILS (integrated library system), a product of Innovative Interfaces Inc.
The cost for both library systems is $298,000 annually, McBride said. The county system will pay $193,000, and the city library system will pay $105,000; the total is less than what the two systems had been paying each year, McBride said previously.