Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Read the Road Crew chat transcript to get answers about highway construction or traffic lights
Related to this story
Most Popular
We'll just have to celebrate March 14 extra hard this year.
They’re trying to settle $38 million debt owed to the mall’s taxing district.
Crews worked around the clock to overcome it all, but forecasters said the snow will likely stick around for a while.
Another 3 to 5 inches of snow was expected to fall before Thursday afternoon, meteorologists said.
The three were in a vehicle that left the road and hit a truck parked on the shoulder of I-270 in St. Louis County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Snow totals were expected to rise significantly on Thursday; flights were canceled, and businesses, schools and government offices closed again.
The Metro East Humane Society put out a call for families to foster animals ahead of the snowy weather.
St. Louis RV show lures thousands looking to buy, upgrade, or see what's possible in camping, glamping and travel.
Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski told his diminishing flock Sunday that 'every aspect' of ministry and institutions will be assessed for change.
Jim Roos was not popular in City Hall, but backers say his push for affordable housing in St. Louis has merit
The St. Louis Affordable Housing Commission signed off on a loan to a nonprofit led by a man who was long a thorn in the side of City Hall.