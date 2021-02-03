Read the transcript in the the Road Crew chat about construction and commuting problems
St. Louis-area counties are preparing to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine clinics, with multiple large-scale events scheduled over the coming weeks.
The health department estimates that, given enough supply, between 500 to 1,000 people could be vaccinated each day at the site.
How to find out about COVID-19 vaccines in the St. Louis area.
There are nine mass COVID-19 vaccination events scheduled to take place across the state on Friday.
Cape Girardeau County had the highest vaccination rate in Missouri, at 10.2%.
The St. Louis region's four major hospital systems now have systems for residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines.
‘We just can’t get vaccine.’ St. Louis area health departments see huge demand for vaccine, little supply
‘Five thousand doses versus 640,000 doses needed,’ said Ave. ‘That is the No. 1 issue, no questions about it.’
