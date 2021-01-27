Read what the Road Crew had to say about construction and potholes

Related to this story
Only 3.9% of Missourians have received the initial shot as of Sunday.
The city health department ordered seven establishments to close this week for flouting coronavirus-related restrictions
Experts generally now say the virus will spread, in lower numbers, for years to come.
Lumber Logs collects trees that would otherwise be mulched and thrown away, and mills the most unique and prized into lumber valued by woodworkers.
The first mass COVID-19 vaccination event in Missouri was set to administer 1,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
The St. Louis region's four major hospital systems now have systems for residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines.
How to find out about COVID-19 vaccines in the St. Louis area.
