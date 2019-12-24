You are the owner of this article.
Record high temps possible on Christmas Day across St. Louis metro
ST. LOUIS — Start dreaming of a warm Christmas, St. Louis. 

Temperatures on Christmas Day around the metro area could break 70 degrees for the first time in 130 years, according to the National Weather Service. 

The forecast for the city Wednesday includes a high of 70 degrees, but it's possible temperatures could break the record high of 71 from 1889 — the only time on record St. Louis has broken 70 on Christmas. 

The average temperature in St. Louis for Dec. 25 historically hovers closer to 40 degrees, said Melissa Mainhart, a meteorologist with the St. Louis office of the weather service. 

The temperatures this year are caused by jet streams pushing warm air into the area from the Southwest, Mainhart said.

Unseasonably high temperatures are expected to last through Saturday with a high of 57 degrees before temperatures drop Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.

"This is definitely unusual," Mainhart said. "It's a real possibility we could break records on Christmas."

