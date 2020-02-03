Record warmth Sunday, snow in St. Louis Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — After a record high temperature of 70 degrees on Sunday, St. Louis will enjoy another warm day, but ice and snow are coming.

The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 65 degrees Monday, with rain expected beginning Monday night. But a cold front will move through by early Tuesday morning, changing the rain into a wintry mix in northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois, the weather service said. No more than dusting of snow or a light glazing of ice is expected in most areas, however.

Snow is likely to begin on Wednesday, continuing into Wednesday night, and the area could see between one and three inches, the weather service said.

Another wave of light snow could come Thursday.

