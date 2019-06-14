Subscribe for 99¢
Mississippi River floodwater crests around St. Louis

Immaculate Conception church is surrounded by Mississippi River floodwater in West Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The Mississippi River was at 39 feet on the river level gauge in Alton on Saturday and is expected to crest at 39.1 feet on Sunday. A crest of 39.1 feet would be the second highest crest ever on Mississippi River in Alton, but it would still be 3.62 feet below the record flood of 1993. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The Red Cross is closing two shelters that had been opened in response to flooding in the St. Louis area — one shelter in south St. Louis County and one in St. Charles County. The shelters are designed to be a short-term solution for people forced from their homes by flooding.

The Kennedy Recreation Center at 6050 Wells Road in St. Louis County was converted to a shelter June 4, but it has housed only a handful of people every night, Red Cross spokeswoman Sharon Watson said. The same is true of the shelter at St. John United Church of Christ at 405 South Street in St. Charles. Both shelters closed down Friday.

"For the individuals there, we've had case workers come in to help them find longer term solutions," Watson said. 

Winfield High School in Lincoln County is still operating as a shelter, officials said.

On Friday evening the Mississippi River at St. Louis was still experiencing major flooding at 43.6 feet and wasn't expected to fall to moderate flood levels until sometime  Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

