Red Cross helping areas in Missouri, Illinois affected by tornadoes

ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross said Tuesday that its disaster response teams are at work in communities in Missouri and southern Illinois affected by tornadoes on Sunday night.

At least two tornadoes hit the region Sunday night — one near Fredericktown, Missouri, and another that began in St. Mary, Missouri, and traveled to Chester, Illinois, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service estimated a “strong” EF-3 tornado with maximum winds of 140 mph hit the Fredericktown area, and a weaker EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph hit Chester, but noted those ratings could be upgraded as more information is gathered this week

The Red Cross said in a statement Tuesday that its Disaster Assessment Teams are surveying damage and other volunteers will be distributing emergency supplies, including rakes, gloves, trash bags and clean up items to St. Mary, Fredericktown and Chester.

No shelters were planned, the group said.

Anyone needing assistance can call 1-800-Red-Cross or go to redcross.org.

