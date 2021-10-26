 Skip to main content
Red Cross helping areas in Missouri, Illinois affected by tornadoes
Tornado rips through Fredericktown

Pakey Matthews, 15, looks over the remains of his family's new barn as he gathered his animals along Highway 72 west of Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. "All of a sudden it got dead silent," said Matthews, who went with his parents to the basement. "You could hear your ears popping and then you could hear the house collapse." Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross said Tuesday that its disaster response teams are at work in communities in Missouri and southern Illinois affected by tornadoes on Sunday night. 

At least two tornadoes hit the region Sunday night — one near Fredericktown, Missouri, and another that began in St. Mary, Missouri, and traveled to Chester, Illinois, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service estimated a “strong” EF-3 tornado with maximum winds of 140 mph hit the Fredericktown area, and a weaker EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph hit Chester, but noted those ratings could be upgraded as more information is gathered this week

The Red Cross said in a statement Tuesday that its Disaster Assessment Teams are surveying damage and other volunteers will be distributing emergency supplies, including rakes, gloves, trash bags and clean up items to St. Mary, Fredericktown and Chester. 

No shelters were planned, the group said. 

Anyone needing assistance can call 1-800-Red-Cross or go to redcross.org

