Red-eyes and Thanksgiving feasts: St. Louis-area travelers return home after holiday

ST. LOUIS — Hannah Ringgold was hundreds of miles from home, but she was still musing about her mother's Thanksgiving feast.

It had all her favorites: mac n' cheese, yams, corn pudding — delicious, she said.

But on Sunday, the 21-year-old mortuary sciences major was returning to reality. She'd already traveled more than 800 miles from Baltimore to Lambert International Airport just after 11 a.m., and the shuttle to take her back to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale was running late.

She adjusted her face mask and checked the time.

"I had to get up at 3 a.m.," she said, eyes wide.

Ringgold was one of millions of Americans expected to travel by plane, train or automobile this week during the Thanksgiving holiday. Analysts with travel group AAA projected air travel would recover to about 99% of pre-pandemic levels.

But only some of that boom was evident at Lambert on Sunday, where a steady stream of travelers marched from terminals to baggage claims.

Flight tracking website FlightAware showed just three flights coming in or out of St. Louis canceled on Sunday, and just two were canceled on Saturday. Some travelers reported slight delays, but most said their trips were without complications.

Benches near shuttle stops outside Lambert were dominated by bleary-eyed college students like Ringgold, cellphones in hand, heading back to school for the final stretch of the semester.

Trista Walker, 18, was lounging on a bench in Terminal 2 as she waited to complete her journey back to Jacksonville, Illinois, where she plays on the women's soccer team for Illinois College. Walker said she'd had a drama-free trip home to a Detroit suburb and was ready to resume her routine.

She'd woken up early to catch the plane, but she said she didn't mind.

"I like earlier flights," she said.

Erin Powell, 19, didn't have to go as far to get back to school. The sophomore swimmer at St. Louis University said she'd flown home to Minnesota from Chicago after a swim meet last week and was ready to be back in St. Louis.

She'd woken up at 3:15 a.m. Sunday to catch her plane and was still waiting just after 10 a.m. for her friend to arrive. They'd drive back to campus together, she said.

Nearby, Chris Khmoro, 22, and his friend, Tony Vecchio, 23, were waiting for an Uber to take them to meet up with friends.

They'd caught a red-eye from Detroit earlier that morning but still had another three hours to drive to get back to Kirskville for medical school at A.T. Still University. Still, they said, they'd enjoyed spending time in St. Louis last week before flying out.

And Vecchio said if he had to wait a couple of hours on an Uber, he much preferred Lambert to Kansas City International Airport, which he'd visited earlier in the year.

"This is a better airport," he said.