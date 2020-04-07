Red Wing Shoe Company, Wellbridge Athletic Club and Spa each lay off more than 180 workers

Three more St. Louis area companies are laying off employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three local businesses on Tuesday filed notice of major layoffs: Red Wing Shoe Company in Potosi, Wellbridge Athletic Club & Spa in Clayton, and Innkeeper Hospitality Services in St. Louis.

Red Wing Shoe Company laid off 184 workers on Tuesday. Wellbridge Athletic Club & Spa laid off 213 workers on March 22, and Innkeeper Hospitality Services laid off 136 workers on March 20.

Tuesday's notices are the latest job-related casualties of coronavirus. Rawlings Group on April 2 announced it was laying off 140 employees at its St. Louis facility as baseball-related activities continue to be postponed. Just a few days earlier Rawlings announced 130 workers would be laid off at its facility in Washington, about an hour west of St. Louis.

According to state figures, the Missouri Department of Labor received nearly 150,000 initial unemployment claims between March 15 and March 28, up dramatically from the roughly 7,000 claims the state received during the prior two-week period. The state will release new weekly jobless claims numbers on Thursday.

We're presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting. $3 for 3 months