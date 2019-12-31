Regional leaders float idea to buy Lambert from St. Louis

Meanwhile, talks among regional leaders over a new way to govern the airport and compensate the city are ongoing. Briggs and others, including Ehlmann, have pointed out that Lambert is funded by user fees and most of the users come from beyond the boundaries of a city with just 12 percent or so of the regional population.

“It blends right in to the whole thing about regionalism,” Briggs said. “This is an asset we all enjoy using and maybe it’s time all of us had some say-so in how it’s run and operated.”

Earlier this month, the St. Louis County Port Authority voted to issue a request for proposals for an airport study that would examine, among other things, regional governance of Lambert.

Briggs said he and others have looked at the Transportation Development District statute and concluded that one of the districts — usually set up by private property owners to fund traffic infrastructure around retail developments — could be set up across county lines. The money generated from a sales tax could be used to issue bonds to pay the city, pay down the airport’s nearly $600 million in debt or invest in capital improvements.