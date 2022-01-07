 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region's hospitals report fifth record-breaking day of COVID-positive patients
Region's hospitals report fifth record-breaking day of COVID-positive patients

ST. LOUIS — Local hospitals on Friday set a record of COVID-19-positive patients for the fifth consecutive day as the omicron variant continued to run rampant in the region. 

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 1,213 people in four of the region's major hospitals were positive for COVID-19, up from 1,158 Thursday. More than two-thirds were unvaccinated. 

BJC Health Care, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital also admitted a record number of 227 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday — 21 more people than the previous day — and reported a new record seven-day average of 1,031 people hospitalized with COVID-19. 

A total of 64 children ages 0-18 who tested positive for the virus were housed at the task force's four hospitals. Ten were in the ICU. 

Friday's numbers came as residents struggled to get tested and reported waiting hours or days in area emergency rooms while COVID-19 sickened health care staff and stressed bed capacity. St. Louis County on Thursday also reported a new wave of infections at the local jail. 

“We are in the midst of an alarming public health crisis,” St. Louis Director of Health Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis said during a virtual news conference. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

