Region's hospitals report fifth record-breaking day of COVID-positive patients

ST. LOUIS — Local hospitals on Friday set a record of COVID-19-positive patients for the fifth consecutive day as the omicron variant continued to run rampant in the region.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 1,213 people in four of the region's major hospitals were positive for COVID-19, up from 1,158 Thursday. More than two-thirds were unvaccinated.

BJC Health Care, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital also admitted a record number of 227 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday — 21 more people than the previous day — and reported a new record seven-day average of 1,031 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 64 children ages 0-18 who tested positive for the virus were housed at the task force's four hospitals. Ten were in the ICU.