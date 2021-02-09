Registration begins Thursday for Ste. Genevieve vaccine clinic; Washington Co. clinic starts Thursday

In addition to the state's efforts, the federal government announced a new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program last week. This program will allocate a limited number of vaccines to a limited number of participating pharmacies across the nation.

Vaccine doses distributed to Missouri pharmacies will be in addition to the state's weekly vaccine allotment. In Missouri, the federal government is partnering with Walmart and Health Mart pharmacies only. This week, 81 Walmart locations including Florissant and Shrewsbury 21 Health Mart locations across the state will begin receiving vaccines from the federal government. The state did not choose the pharmacies to which vaccines will be distributed.

To date, 965,800 first and second vaccine doses have been shipped to Missouri, the release said. The number of vaccines shipped does not equate to the number of vaccines received by state vaccinators. The 965,800 doses shipped includes vaccines allocated to CVS and Walgreens through the federal partnership to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities. Of these doses, 71.4% have been reported as administered.

Excluding vaccines shipped to CVS and Walgreens through the federal partnership, 609,860 first and second doses have been shipped to Missouri vaccinators as of Feb. 8. Of these doses, 80.8% have been reported as administered.