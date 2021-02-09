Registration begins Thursday for Ste. Genevieve vaccine clinic; Washington Co. clinic starts Thursday

Registration will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ste. Genevieve County.
The clinic will be on Feb. 17. The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department and the Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital announced the clinic on Tuesday.
“Please only register if you know you can make the clinic that day,” the health department said. “This clinic is by appointment only. Anyone without an appointment will be turned away.”
To register, you can call 573-883-7411 or 573-883-7746. Details for appointments will be given during registration.
Missouri is currently vaccinating residents in Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 and 2, which includes healthcare workers, first responders, anyone over the age of 65, and those with increased risk factors.
To see a breakdown of the phases, visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/.
Washington County update
The Washington County Ambulance District will host a mass vaccination clinic on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The clinic is in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and local health care systems.
The hours for the clinic on Thursday and Friday will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or until supplies run out). On Saturday, it will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m (or until supplies run out).
The ambulance district is located at 6900 Bill Gum Business Boulevard in Mineral Point.
The Washington County Health Department posted on Facebook last week that pre-registration is required. That can be done at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/.
State update
On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson highlighted successes he believes Missouri has achieved in advancing COVID-19 vaccine administration throughout the state.
“Thanks to the hard work of our National Guard members, state workers, and local health care partners, Missouri had a very successful week in administering vaccines,” Parson said in a news release. “While we still have a long way to go and vaccine supply remains limited, each day we are one step closer to achieving our goal of getting vaccines into the arms of every Missourian who wants one.”
The Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and local health care partners have now completed 18 mass vaccination clinics across the state, including last week’s in Farmington. More than 38,400 Missourians have received an initial vaccine dose at one of these events.
DHSS also recently announced partnerships with selected hospitals in each region of the state to support high throughput vaccine distribution, according to the release. The state is committing approximately 53% of weekly vaccine allocations from the federal government to the selected hospitals.
Last week, the St. Louis and Kansas City regions received 15,600 and 9,500 initial doses, respectively, through this partnership. This is in addition to doses other health care systems in these regions have received.
Additionally, two targeted vaccination teams are operational in both St. Louis and Kansas City (four teams total). These teams have been deployed to help vaccinate critical populations in areas that are considered “vaccine deserts.” These populations face limited health care access, travel capacity constraints, and other disparities that inhibit access to vaccines.
Targeted vaccination teams have identified these populations and are working with local clergies to arrange initial vaccinations for up to 500 Missourians per team each week, the release said.
“Some want to push the narrative that we are not adequately supporting vaccine efforts for our urban populations, specifically in the St. Louis and Kansas City regions, but that is simply not true,” Parson said. “Our targeted vaccination teams are working tirelessly to support critical populations, and high throughput metro hospitals are receiving shipments of Missouri's allotted vaccine doses that reflect the large regional populations they serve.”
In addition to the state's efforts, the federal government announced a new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program last week. This program will allocate a limited number of vaccines to a limited number of participating pharmacies across the nation.
Vaccine doses distributed to Missouri pharmacies will be in addition to the state's weekly vaccine allotment. In Missouri, the federal government is partnering with Walmart and Health Mart pharmacies only. This week, 81 Walmart locations including Florissant and Shrewsbury 21 Health Mart locations across the state will begin receiving vaccines from the federal government. The state did not choose the pharmacies to which vaccines will be distributed.
To date, 965,800 first and second vaccine doses have been shipped to Missouri, the release said. The number of vaccines shipped does not equate to the number of vaccines received by state vaccinators. The 965,800 doses shipped includes vaccines allocated to CVS and Walgreens through the federal partnership to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities. Of these doses, 71.4% have been reported as administered.
Excluding vaccines shipped to CVS and Walgreens through the federal partnership, 609,860 first and second doses have been shipped to Missouri vaccinators as of Feb. 8. Of these doses, 80.8% have been reported as administered.
To date, more than 698,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Missourians across the state. More than 531,000, or 8.7%, of Missourians have received an initial dose vaccination. On Thursday, Missouri hit its highest daily record for doses administered with 47,761 doses given in a single day.
Vaccine navigator
Also on Monday, Parson announced the launch of the Missouri Vaccine Navigator — https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ — a secure registry tool to assist Missourians in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Although vaccine supply nationwide is still quite limited, this registration process will help connect Missourians with more avenues to receive a vaccine,” Parson said in a release. “This will not only provide support for Missouri citizens but also help our team determine where the greatest demands for vaccines exist throughout the state.”
Powered by Qualtrics, the Missouri Vaccine Navigator allows individuals to register for a vaccine, indicating their desire to be vaccinated. They will then complete a questionnaire to determine their eligibility based on the state’s priority phases.
Registrants will be notified upon activation of each phase and alerted when they become eligible. Individuals will then be able to seek vaccination from their health care provider if they have vaccines available or view mass vaccination events and other providers in their area.
In addition to helping individuals register for a vaccine, the Missouri Vaccine Navigator will remind registrants when it is time to schedule their second dose. Both vaccines currently authorized for use require two doses, and the second dose is critical to ensure individual and community protection.
“A crucial part of this process is for people to follow up for the second dose in order for them to be fully vaccinated and protected against COVID-19,” said Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams. “This system uses best practices to ensure patients and providers follow through with that second dose for the maximum amount of protection.”
The Missouri Vaccine Navigator will also integrate with ShowMeVax, the state’s immunization database for providers. Vaccination events using the Missouri Vaccine Navigator for scheduling will enable coordinators to quickly load vaccination administration data into the system and avoid cumbersome data entry.
Those with online accessibility issues are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for registration assistance. Language translation and other services are available to callers.