Remember temperatures above freezing? They're back in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The deep freeze of the last two weeks will finally break Saturday afternoon as warmer weather settles in over the region for at least the next week or so.

After spending most of February well below freezing, with unseasonably cold temperatures that at times dipped under zero degrees, the region nearly broke the freeze Friday after temps hit 32 degrees on the nose at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport. They should actually get out of freezing territory around noon Saturday, said Jared Maples, a meteorologist at the Weather Service's Weldon Spring office.

By Tuesday, temperatures should even be slightly warmer than normal for the end of February, climbing into the mid-50s, Maples said.

"It's been a while," Maples said. “We’ve been joking around in the office saying 50 is the new 80.”

Having a day or two reach sub-zero temperatures isn't "terribly unusual," Maples said.

“That’s not unheard of," he said. "It’s the magnitude along with the duration that was really impressive.”