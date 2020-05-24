Remembering loved ones at local cemeteries: ‘I get a little emotional.’

Luna-Fuller said members of her Army unit, her family and others helped. The group, since last weekend, had placed over 6,000 flags and planned to return on Memorial Day to lay more. They bought the flags on their own, sometimes jumping in a car and heading to the cemetery once a group member received a couple hundred in the mail throughout the week.

As the week wore on, more area residents began to walk the cemetery grounds. Luna-Fuller said the group started handing out flags to those who did not have any.

The efforts were personal, too, she said.

“My grandfather is buried out there — Joseph Daniel Luna,” she said. “So I had to make sure this was done for him. And we’ve got friends that are out there as well we served with."

Erin and Jennifer Ott came Saturday to visit the grave of Erin’s father, Michael Hanley. Hanley served in the Navy in the Korean War. The pair has three other family members buried at Jefferson Barracks.

Erin's father used to tell her the best stories that she sometimes took for granted, she said.

“When we’re here, I hear his voice telling me them,” Erin said.

Hanley died in 2009 of colon cancer.