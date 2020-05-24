Remembering loved ones at local cemeteries: ‘I get a little emotional.’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery remained a symbol of freedom and sacrifice for many laying flags on Memorial Day Weekend.
Altered but not derailed by the challenging circumstances, similar tributes unfolded at other cemeteries around the St. Louis area — upholding normalcy and tradition as much as possible, while incorporating new twists, as needed.
Typically, Jefferson Barracks is full of Boy Scouts before Memorial Day, as hundreds of Scouts from across the area plant a flag at each headstone, leaving a sea of red, white and blue waving in the wind. This year is different.
“Normally, I’m with the Scouts,” said Jerry Grunzinger of Kirkwood. Grunzinger serves as a scoutmaster, leading troops in activities including the Memorial Day Good Turn. Due to COVID-19, the event was canceled this year. Families are encouraged to lay flags on their own, instead.
Grunzinger said he stopped by Saturday to pay respects to his wife’s grandfather, Leo Joseph Unruh, who served in the Navy during WWII.
“I get a little emotional,” Grunzinger said through a wave of tears. “They served the country so, whether they lived a long life or they died during the war, they made the greatest sacrifice.
“Their spirits are still alive with everybody,” he continued. “We want to let them know, in spirit, that we’re here supporting them as well.”
At St. Charles Memorial Gardens, where more than 5,000 veterans are buried, there were also some changes compared to typical Memorial Day Weekend plans. For instance, gone was the 500-person picnic and memorial service that the site has hosted in years past. In a new twist, cars were invited to parade through the cemetery Sunday, decorated for the occasion, and could even listen to a patriotic soundtrack transmitted over an FM radio station.
Still, cemetery personnel did what they could to honor the dead — including mounting a weeklong effort to adorn each veteran gravesite with a flag, despite lacking the usual help from Boy Scouts and other perennial volunteers.
At Jefferson Barracks, when Daniel Luna-Fuller heard the Boy Scouts couldn’t place flags, she said she had to do something. Luna-Fuller served in the Army from 2000-2017, deploying from 2009-2010 to Iraq. She created a Facebook event, recruiting others to help lay as many flags as the group could manage.
“It is important,” Luna-Fuller said. “It's not like we just place flags on headstones. We were putting flags on people, and I think we were taking a moment and saying something to our brothers and sisters.”
Luna-Fuller said members of her Army unit, her family and others helped. The group, since last weekend, had placed over 6,000 flags and planned to return on Memorial Day to lay more. They bought the flags on their own, sometimes jumping in a car and heading to the cemetery once a group member received a couple hundred in the mail throughout the week.
As the week wore on, more area residents began to walk the cemetery grounds. Luna-Fuller said the group started handing out flags to those who did not have any.
The efforts were personal, too, she said.
“My grandfather is buried out there — Joseph Daniel Luna,” she said. “So I had to make sure this was done for him. And we’ve got friends that are out there as well we served with."
Erin and Jennifer Ott came Saturday to visit the grave of Erin’s father, Michael Hanley. Hanley served in the Navy in the Korean War. The pair has three other family members buried at Jefferson Barracks.
Erin's father used to tell her the best stories that she sometimes took for granted, she said.
“When we’re here, I hear his voice telling me them,” Erin said.
Hanley died in 2009 of colon cancer.
Elaine Hofer, Ruth Beffa and Karen Clubbs stood near their father’s headstone Saturday, reminiscing about his friendliness and fatherly affection.
Their father, Howard “Sam” Jannett, died in 1977 of a heart attack. He served in the Navy in WWII.
“Dad was a hunter,” Beffa said. “He would hunt and fish. I helped Dad skin squirrels.”
“We all did,” Clubbs said, laughing. “We would help hold the back legs.”
“We still miss him,” Hofer said. “We miss him everyday. We think about him all the time. It’s been hard.”
Joreen Hall and her daughter Monica Hall decorated family headstones on Saturday with colorful flowers, dotting the sparkling stone. Joreen’s parents, Monica’s grandparents, held the family together “like glue,” she said.
“All these people out here have done justice for our world,” Monica said, holding a wreath in one hand, her son’s hand with the other. “It’s amazing to come out here and visit them. I hate to visit them this way, but it’s the only way we can.”
“This whole thing has made us think differently, creatively, to still find ways to honor people,” said John Baue Devaney, the St. Charles Memorial Garden's director of operations.
Others also did their part to uphold tradition. While a 70-piece concert band normally plays music at the cemetery, the group was represented this year by just two trumpeters.
“Just the trumpets, for taps,” said Jack Commerford, who has played in the After Hours Community Band for more than 30 years. “This is new for everybody.”
Certain visitors who came to recognize departed relatives said this year's special touches — and especially the placement of thousands of flags — were appreciated.
“I didn’t know all this was going on. But this is beautiful,” said Frederick Wemple of St. Charles, who came to visit the grave of his wife, Thelma.
“This surprised me,” said Bryan Moore, a St. Peters resident making rounds to visit three separate cemeteries on Sunday. “I immediately started taking pictures.”
Bryce Gray of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
