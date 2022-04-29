Removal of 10,000 ash trees continues in St. Louis

If you have seen ash trees caught in the buzzsaw of removal, it's legit.

The City of St. Louis Forestry Division is working to remove another 10,000 of the tree species that is common along city streets.

The effort is being done to stay ahead of the invasive emerald ash borer that causes the trees to die and become hazards.

While some large, healthy trees are being treated against the pest, most are being removed, said Forestry Commissioner Alan Jankowski. The number has increased, he added, as improved technology and data informed the city's tree inventory.

The condemned trees are turned into mulch and landscaping, and free replacement trees can be requested through the City, if available, or through not-for-profits like Forest ReLeaf of Missouri.

In 2009, the City of St. Louis Forestry division commissioned a study that said trees along St. Louis streets provide annual benefits of $600,000 per year, citing shading and cooling, increased property values, air quality improvement, and stormwater reduction.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Colter Peterson Follow Colter Peterson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today