Repairs underway for broken sewer line in Maryland Heights

Crews are working to repair a sewer line break in Maryland Heights, the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District said Monday.

The broken force main, or a sewer line that uses pumps to transport wastewater, was discovered near John Pellet Court and Hog Hollow Road. Residents are asked to steer clear of the affected area while repairs are underway.

Wastewater overflows are likely while repairs are made because some pump stations upstream of the broken line had to be temporarily shut down, according to sewer district officials.

There is no immediate public health or safety threat, officials said, but anyone who comes into contact with the wastewater is advised to immediately and thoroughly wash with soap and water.

Potentially affected areas include Caulks Creek, in a wooded area west of Crystal Spring Drive; Bonhomme Creek, along the Monarch Chesterfield Levee trail behind Chesterfield Commons; and other portions of Bonhomme Creek around Interstate 64.

The break is not expected to affect sewer service, district officials said.