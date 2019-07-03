Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis City Hall

The exterior of the St. Louis City Hall as seen on Tuesday, May 28, 2013. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis voters may have the opportunity next year to repeal the city's residency rule.

After lengthy debate, the Board of Aldermen gave preliminary approval to a bill putting the measure on the city ballot in November 2020.

The vote was 15-12. 

Another board vote at another meeting is required for final passage.

The residency rule, which requires city workers to live in the city, has been cited as a reason the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has struggled to fill positions. 

This story will be updated.

Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

