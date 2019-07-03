ST. LOUIS — St. Louis voters may have the opportunity next year to repeal the city's residency rule.
After lengthy debate, the Board of Aldermen gave preliminary approval to a bill putting the measure on the city ballot in November 2020.
The vote was 15-12.
Another board vote at another meeting is required for final passage.
The residency rule, which requires city workers to live in the city, has been cited as a reason the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has struggled to fill positions.
This story will be updated.