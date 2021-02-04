Report: Renee Zellweger to play St. Charles County murderer Pam Hupp

Renee Zellweger has signed on to play convicted killer Pam Hupp in a mini-series about the 2011 murder of Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria in Lincoln County and the fatal shooting of a St. Charles County man in 2016, Deadline Hollywood reported Thursday.

The series will be based on a series of NBC "Dateline" episodes on the case, Deadline said.

Faria's husband, Rusell Faria, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison before that conviction was overturned amid questions about conduct in the trial, including a judge's refusal to allow Faria's lawyers to present Hupp as an alternate suspect.