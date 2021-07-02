Rescuers search for teen who disappeared in water at Castlewood State Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Multiple law enforcement and rescue agencies are searching for a 15- or 16-year-old teenage girl who went underwater in the Meramec River and never resurfaced at Castlewood State Park on Friday afternoon.

Mike Thiemann, a Metro West Fire Protection District division chief, said officials are treating it as a drowning, though few details were available.

He said they would likely close the park for a brief time while the search continues.

"We're getting a lot of conflicting information at the moment, so we're trying to really get through all of this," Thiemann said.

There have been numerous drownings in the region and state in the past month, leading to calls for caution when swimming in area lakes and rivers.

In addition to Metro West, other agencies involved in the search include the St. Louis County Police Department, water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis County park rangers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.