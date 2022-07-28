Rescues, road closures underway as torrential rain returns to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of rescues were underway and several main roads were shut down, including much of St. Louis' central corridor, as torrential rain returned to St. Louis on Thursday afternoon.

Roads in the city's central corridor and northwest side quickly took on water and trapped cars, including in the Central West End, Wells-Goodfellow, Kingsway East, and West End neighborhoods.

Eastbound Interstate 70 at Union Boulevard and both directions of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) at Hampton Avenue were closed for part of the afternoon because of the flooding. Parts of I-64 reopened just before 5 p.m.

The rain is expected to subside around 7 or 8 p.m.

Flooding began around 3 p.m., as a minivan was stuck in the water at Cass Avenue near Tucker Boulevard, with the water line reaching the top of the tires.

Shortly after, St. Louis firefighters responded to a day care center in the 4700 block of Washington Boulevard. The fire department said multiple people, including children, were trapped inside.

By 4 p.m., the St. Louis Fire Department reported rescues in progress at 16 locations around the city. Most of the rescues were people trapped in their cars, in rising water.

Nineteen-year-old Julianna Henschen stood in the middle of Lindell Boulevard near Sarah Street. Her feet and hair soaked, she directed people away from the rising water and helped drivers navigate out of parking spaces that had flooded.

"You can't get through this," Henschen told one driver as he inched closer and closer to the water. She motioned for him to turn around.

Henschen, a southern Californian who recently moved to St. Louis, stood next to her red Dodge. At least three cars nearby were trapped, submerged up to the wheel wells.

"I've never seen a flood or anything like that before in my life," she said.

Several businesses in the Central West End took on water, including Left Bank Books, the sushi restaurant Drunken Fish, and Shake Shack.

The storm system hanging over the region was moving to the east more quickly than the one that caused massive flooding after historic rainfall on Tuesday, National Weather Service in St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja said.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning just before 3 p.m., and it's set to stay in place until just before 6 p.m. The warning included St. Louis, a large portion of St. Louis County, and part of the Metro East.

Erin Heffernan and Katie Kull of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.