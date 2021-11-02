Residents evacuated after mercury vapors found in three Wentzville homes

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — At least three Wentzville families were relocated this week after "high levels" of mercury vapors were found in their homes, officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday.

Spokesman David Bryan said the EPA was alerted to the problem after a child was taken to a suburban St. Louis hospital with mercury poisoning last week.

Officials believe the initial exposure happened five months ago when multiple children were playing with a small vial of elemental mercury that spilled. It is unclear how the children got the substance, Bryan said.

As of Tuesday, 11 children and four adults had been moved from their homes while crews worked to remove contaminated items and clean up any spills.

Officials also completed tests at six Wentzville School District buildings and found they were not contaminated.

Elemental mercury is a liquid at room temperature. It is "very difficult" to remove from hands, clothes, shoes, carpets or other surfaces, Bryan said. The mercury droplets separate into very small pieces and continue to produce vapor that can linger for months.