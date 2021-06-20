Residents warned to stay away from Chesterfield creeks after sewer pump failures

CHESTERFIELD — Residents are warned to avoid touching the water in Caulks and Bonhomme creeks because of power outages at sewer pump stations, according to the Metropolitan Sewer District.

District officials said that power outages Saturday night impacted some pump stations in the Chesterfield area. The outages caused overflows into the two creeks.

For Caulks Creek, residents should avoid it in the wooded area west of Crystal Springs Drive. For Bonehomme Creek, the overflows impacted an area along the Monarch Chesterfield Levee trail behind Chesterfield Commons, and portions east and north of Highway 40 (Interstate 64).

The district said in a press release that the widespread power outage meant the backups to the power at those stations also failed.

Sewer service in the are is not affected.

Warning signs have been posted; anyone who touches the water should immediately wash with soap and water.

