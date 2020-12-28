Restored 'Good Burger' car from '90s Nickelodeon movie unveiled at St. Louis burger spot

ST. LOUIS — A piece of extra-cheesy '90s kid culture was restored to its former glory this month at one St. Louis burger spot.

Mike Johnson, owner of the Hi-Pointe Drive-In, last week unveiled the newly restored "burgermobile" made famous in the 1997 Nikelodeon kids movie “Good Burger" inside the restaurant's flagship location at 1033 McCausland Avenue.

Johnson bought the 1975 AMC Pacer with a hamburger on its hood in a sorry state in April 2019, the Post-Dispatch reported at the time.

The chef and restaurant owner spotted an article online announcing the car was for sale for $10,000 in Florida and couldn't pass it up, despite the fact it couldn't run and was listed with 999,999 miles on it.