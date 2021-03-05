Retired St. Louis nurse’s ‘language of love’ is volunteering at vaccination clinics

ST. LOUIS — Karen Strombach is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, has plenty of time on her hands and hungers to help others stay healthy.

Perhaps what she needs most these days is to hug her grown children again. Her son lives in Seattle; her daughter in Orlando. They haven't seen each other in person for more than a year, even before the pandemic spread to St. Louis last March.

The retired St. Louis Children's Hospital nurse says she can't wait to cook them a meal, chat over coffee, tidy up their homes or tend to her son's garden.

"I think we'll fall right back into place like it was before, but I do think the whole world has changed," said Strombach, 65, of St. Louis.

Phone calls, texts, FaceTime and Zoom sessions have kept her in contact but haven't stemmed feelings of isolation over the past year.

"You're always afraid of disconnecting," she said. "… We forget that communication is huge."