Reunited: Alex Garcia, Honduran immigrant and father, leaves sanctuary in Maplewood church

“After many conversations with ICE, they explicitly told me that Alex is not a priority; that they will not be using federal resources — because it’s a waste of resources — to try to rip a family apart when they can focus on people who are really hurting our communities,” Khazaeli said.

Garcia, who returned to the U.S. in 2004, fleeing violence and extreme poverty in Honduras, on Wednesday thanked activists, clergy and public officials who have fought on his behalf to resume life with his family while he petitions for legal status.

“Today, we celebrate my leaving sanctuary and reuniting with my family after being separated for 1,252 days,” Garcia, 39, said. “Because of all of your support and the new administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement made a promise that I am no longer a priority for deportation.”

A spokesman for ICE declined comment.

While Biden has signed several executive orders on immigration issues that undo his predecessor’s policies, several Republican members of Congress are pushing legal challenges to block those orders.

Garcia said he and other undocumented migrants won’t consider their fight over until they are granted permanent protections.