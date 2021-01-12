Reversing course, city officials reference coronavirus 'surge' in city jail

ST. LOUIS — The City Justice Center had a "surge" in coronavirus cases just weeks before two recent disturbances at the jail resulted in inmates being transferred, city officials said Tuesday.
On Dec. 29 and Jan. 1, a group of detainees at the CJC refused to follow orders to go into lockdown. Staff and city sheriff's deputies eventually pepper sprayed the inmates.
In both instances, dozens of inmates were moved to the city's Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse. Some of the transfers were requested by detainees, city officials said.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed's office said CJC detainees had expressed to them fear about being infected with COVID-19, but other city officials at the time denied there were any reported coronavirus cases among inmates.
The "surge" in cases happened in mid-December, officials said. As of Tuesday, there were still 30 active cases among inmates at the two jails, said Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass.
Keeping detainees isolated has proven easier at the workhouse, where each inmate in the near-empty facility can have their own cell, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said Tuesday during a Health and Human Services Committee meeting. Last year, city officials said they planned to close the workhouse by the end of 2020, but the future of the facility is now unclear.
"I might add that we've had no one be hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 over the entire period," Edwards said to the committee. "Most folks tested positive as a result of us doing testing of the facility, and most were asymptomatic. We've had five people with low-grade fevers that we've monitored very closely."
Edwards said that over the course of the pandemic, about 85 inmates at the two jails have been either exposed to or infected by coronavirus.
Advocates for inmates have argued the city is not doing enough to protect detainees, and they suggest conditions are worse than officials are letting on.
Inez Bordeaux, an activist with Arch City Defenders and organizer of the Close The Workhouse campaign, said during the committee meeting that several inmates described to her “hellish, unconstitutional, inhumane conditions” and said that city officials had “failed” to protect inmates.