Reversing course, city officials reference coronavirus 'surge' in city jail

ST. LOUIS — The City Justice Center had a "surge" in coronavirus cases just weeks before two recent disturbances at the jail resulted in inmates being transferred, city officials said Tuesday.

On Dec. 29 and Jan. 1, a group of detainees at the CJC refused to follow orders to go into lockdown. Staff and city sheriff's deputies eventually pepper sprayed the inmates.

In both instances, dozens of inmates were moved to the city's Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse. Some of the transfers were requested by detainees, city officials said.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed's office said CJC detainees had expressed to them fear about being infected with COVID-19, but other city officials at the time denied there were any reported coronavirus cases among inmates.

The "surge" in cases happened in mid-December, officials said. As of Tuesday, there were still 30 active cases among inmates at the two jails, said Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass.