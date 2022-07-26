River Des Peres runs high, Grand Basin overflows: Metro flooding on social media

Heavy rainfall starting late on Monday, July 25, and into Tuesday morning has flooded parts of the St. Louis area, including some local landmarks, institutions and venues.
From flooding in Forest Park — including a possible sighting of a huge crawfish — to high water at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, we've collected photos and videos from social media documenting the damage across the metro area.
One person died Tuesday morning as torrential rains caused flash flooding and road closures in the St. Louis region.
Photos: Rain swamps the St. Louis and St. Charles regions
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
Matthew Robinson holds onto his dog Bebe as and Kimberly Tat are rescued from their home by first responders from Central County Fire and Rescue along Main Street in Old Towne St. Peters after flooding from Dardenne Creek inundated the neighborhood during heavy rains on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
First responders from Central County Fire and Rescue and the St. Charles County Ambulance District transport an evacuated elderly woman from her home on Main Street in Old Towne St. Peters after flooding from Dardenne Creek inundated the neighborhood during heavy rains on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
John Ward (left) and a firefighter help Lynn Hartke wade through the flash floodwater on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by David Carson
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
Robert Halbrook checks on neighbors with flooded homes on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. "I've never seen it (water) up to here" said Halbrook who has lived in the area for more than 30 years. Photo by David Carson
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Watch Now: Raw video as St. Louis firefighters rescue residents from flooded homes
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
John Ward carries his dogs Cleo and Ruffy through flash floodwater toward St. Louis firefighters in a boat on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by David Carson
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
Steven Bertke and his dog Roscoe are taken to dry land by St. Louis firefighters who used a boat to rescue people from their flooded homes on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by David Carson
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
John Ward carries his dogs Cleo and Ruffy through flash floodwater toward St. Louis firefighters on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by David Carson
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
I-70 flooded at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters after record rain
Workers try to clear drains to get water off of I-70 after record rainfall flooded the interstate, closing it and stranding cars at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Gary Hairlson
ghairlson@post-dispatch.com
Gary Hairlson
I-70 flooded at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters after record rain
Record rainfall flooded Interstate 70, closing the roadway and stranding cars at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Gary Hairlson
ghairlson@post-dispatch.com
Gary Hairlson
Flooding Florissant
Floodwater from nearby Coldwater Creek has inundated the historic St. Ferdinand Shrine in Florissant, as seen on Tuesday, July 25, 2022.
Roland Klose, Post-Dispatch
Flooding Florissant
Floodwater from nearby Coldwater Creek has inundated the historic St. Ferdinand Shrine in Florissant, as seen on Tuesday, July 25, 2022.
Post-Dispatch
Flooding at South Elizabeth and Ferguson avenues
Four vehicles are visibly stranded in floodwater at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Ferguson avenues in Ferguson on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Resident Chris Jaurigui, who lives in a ranch house at the corner, said a fifth red car was completely submerged. Jaurigui said he measured 13 inches of water in the basement of his home. Photo by Josh Renaud
jrenaud@post-dispatch.com
Josh Renaud
Metrolink station flooding
Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Debris can be seen attached to the top of the fencing near the platform and communication station, where the water levels had dropped from a higher level, earlier in the morning. Photo by Hillary Levin
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Metrolink station flooding
Debris floats by the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Hillary Levin
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Watch now: Readers' views of flooding across the St. Louis region
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
A tow truck driver moves to clear a flooded car as another rolls along Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through Monday night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
Aubrey Barton holds onto her son Ronon after her family was evacuated from their Old Towne St. Peters home by first responders from Central County Fire and Rescue on Main Street following flooding from Dardenne Creek on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
Workers from MoDOT try to clear drains along a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through the night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
First responders from Central County Fire and Rescue and the St. Charles County Ambulance District transport an evacuated elderly woman from her home on Main Street in Old Towne St. Peters after flooding from Dardenne Creek inundated the neighborhood during heavy rains on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through the night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Gateway Arch visitors turned away
After discovering the Gateway Arch was closed to visitors, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, due to flooding, Eric Aldrich, of Columbia, Mo., along with his daughters, Rylee, 6, and Allie, 10, right, along with their step-grandmother Evelyn Barton, left, of St. Louis, decide what to do. Photo by Hillary Levin
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Gateway Arch visitors turned away
Angie Gonzales, on a road trip from West Virginia to Denver, stopped to see the Gateway Arch, but it was closed to visitors, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, due to flooding. She settled for taking photos of the Arch and the Old Courthouse before resuming her trip. Photo by Hillary Levin
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
