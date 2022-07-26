 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

River Des Peres runs high, Grand Basin overflows: Metro flooding on social media

  • 0

Heavy rainfall starting late on Monday, July 25, and into Tuesday morning has flooded parts of the St. Louis area, including some local landmarks, institutions and venues.

From flooding in Forest Park — including a possible sighting of a huge crawfish — to high water at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, we've collected photos and videos from social media documenting the damage across the metro area.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Henry Reynolds (@vokbm)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News