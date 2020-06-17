Riverview Drive to close for a month beginning Monday
Riverview Drive to close for a month beginning Monday

ST. LOUIS — Crews will close Riverview Drive between Chain of Rocks Drive and Interstate 270 to resurface the roadway and install a concrete median. The monthlong closure starts at 6 a.m. Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation says.

Local traffic will be able to get to Mido’s Trucking and the Home Depot distribution center only from the south.

Residents who live in the area between Adrian Drive and the Chains of Rocks Water Treatment Plant will be able to get to their properties from the north through side streets.

There will be no through access between I-270 and Chain of Rocks Drive.

Riverview is expected to reopen by late July.

Sports