ST. LOUIS — The Riverview Drive entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 270 will shut down at 7 a.m. Tuesday to allow two major construction projects.
The closing, in effect through July 2024, will accommodate the building of a new Riverview-270 interchange and a new I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge across the Mississippi River to Illinois.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
