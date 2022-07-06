Road closures along edge of downtown St. Louis tied to convention center expansion

ST. LOUIS — Several blocks on the northern edge of downtown St. Louis are closed to road traffic, including a main east-west thoroughfare along Cole Street.

The closures — which roughly form a rectangle along Cole, 9th Street, 10th Street, and Convention Plaza — are linked to the unfolding $210 million expansion of the downtown convention center, happening on a now-vacant block that the streets surround.

City officials said the current work at and below street level is aimed at rerouting sewer lines for the America’s Center expansion project, known as AC Next Gen. The city said it was unclear how long the work, performed by a contractor, might last.

A groundbreaking ceremony occurred at the site in May. On Wednesday, construction equipment knocked down some trees remaining along the edge of the block, which was previously occupied by a parking garage.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.