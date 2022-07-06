 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road closures along edge of downtown St. Louis tied to convention center expansion

Construction

Construction is just beginning on the expansion of America's Center convention center in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Here, the land between 9th and 10th streets is beginning to be cleared, in the area where new exhibit space will be. Photo by Allie Schallert, aschallert@post-dispatch.com

 Allie Schallert

ST. LOUIS — Several blocks on the northern edge of downtown St. Louis are closed to road traffic, including a main east-west thoroughfare along Cole Street.

The closures — which roughly form a rectangle along Cole, 9th Street, 10th Street, and Convention Plaza — are linked to the unfolding $210 million expansion of the downtown convention center, happening on a now-vacant block that the streets surround. 

City officials said the current work at and below street level is aimed at rerouting sewer lines for the America’s Center expansion project, known as AC Next Gen. The city said it was unclear how long the work, performed by a contractor, might last.

A groundbreaking ceremony occurred at the site in May. On Wednesday, construction equipment knocked down some trees remaining along the edge of the block, which was previously occupied by a parking garage.

