Road crews prepare for St. Louis storm. But how much snow will fall?

A round of wet, slushy snow was expected to move into the St. Louis area overnight Tuesday and continue through the morning rush hour. The question was how much snow, and where.

Forecasters by late Tuesday were still uncertain, saying different parts of the region would likely face widely varying accumulations.

Local officials, meanwhile, prepared for a difficult commute and a quick clean-up response. The snow was expected to taper off by Wednesday mid-morning or early afternoon.

The National Weather Service said 3 to 7 inches of snow were expected in the bulk of the area, with southern Jefferson County possibly getting as much as 9 inches and St. Charles and Lincoln counties on the low end.

Because forecasters expected the snow to be preceded by light rain late Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation's road crews weren't planning to pre-treat highways and streets with chemicals that would be washed away.

"This will be mainly a pushing event" for plows, said Bob Becker, MoDOT's district maintenance engineer.

He hoped crews would make quick progress because temperatures weren't expected to dip below 32 degrees overnight.

"That will help get some of this off the ground," he said, referring to relatively high ground temperatures.

Kevin Deitsch, a meteorologist for the weather service, said the Wednesday morning commutes would likely be complicated by a burst of heavy snow — an inch or so per hour — right before the start of the rush-hour period.

"If you don't have to travel (in the morning), please don't," he said.

Deitsch also urged snow shovelers to take breaks because of the snow's wet and heavy nature.

"It's going to be exhausting to shovel it," he said. "It's going to feel a lot heavier than the normal snows that we get around here."

St. Louis Streets Commissioner Kent Flake said the storm was expected to be much different than the one here late last month that was followed by sub-zero temperatures.

"I don't see this as being a real issue of slickness," Flake said. Instead, he added, drivers would encounter a "slushy, kind of mucky commute to work."

"Once we get it pushed out of the way, everything should just melt on its own once it stops snowing," he said.

The warnings of a slow-go on roads spurred St. Louis and St. Louis County governments to delay the opening of offices until 10 a.m.

The county website also said revenue department services won't be offered at its South County and North County locations.

Some school districts announced they wouldn't operate Wednesday. So did the St. Louis Zoo.