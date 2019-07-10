FRANKLIN COUNTY • A Roadhouse 100 employee who handles food for the Gray Summit restaurant was diagnosed with hepatitis A, leading health officials to warn customers to get vaccinated.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Tuesday anyone who ate at the restaurant on Missouri Highway 100 between June 23 and July 5 should get the heptatitis A vaccination within 14 days to prevent illness.
The case is under investigation by the Franklin County Health Department. The department will give free vaccinations to anyone who ate or drank at the restaurant on those dates. The shots will be available at 414 East Main Street in Union on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Officials said it's uncommon for people to get sick from an infected food handler, but they still urged the vaccination for patrons and said that people should wash their hands frequently with soap and water and monitor themselves for symptoms of hepatitis.
Hepatitis A typically spreads when a person ingests the virus from food or drink contaminated by undetected amounts of stool from an infected person, health officials said. The spread of hepatitis can be prevented by thorough washing of the hands, including under the fingernails, after using the bathroom and before touching food.
Hepatitis A can cause loss of appetite, nausea, fatigue, fever, stomach pain, brown colored urine and light colored stools. Yellowing of the skin and eyes can also occur. People can become stick up to seven weeks after exposure to the virus.