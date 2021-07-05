Roadwork will make travel difficult between Missouri, Illinois on I-270, bridges

Traveling between Illinois and Missouri is going to get a bit tricky this week.

Starting about 7 a.m. Tuesday, the right lane is expected to be closed for those traveling eastbound on the Martin Luther King Bridge, the Illinois Department of Transportation said. The closure will run through 3 p.m., weather permitting, and last for as many days as needed to make "critical" deck repairs, IDOT officials said.

All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during the bridge work.

At 9 p.m. Friday, the McKinley Bridge, which connects Venice on the Illinois side with north St. Louis, will close to traffic in both directions while the bridge deck is resealed, IDOT officials said. Weather permitting, that work is expected to wrap up by the end of the day Saturday.

Also on Saturday, expect intermittent lane closures on Interstate 270 between Riverview Drive in Missouri and Illinois Route 3, weather permitting. That work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Sunday, IDOT officials said.