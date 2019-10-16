ROCK HILL — Officials will use a “speed trailer” that displays the speed of passing vehicles to encourage motorists to slow down on streets where they recently reduced the speed limit. Citing safety concerns, the Board of Aldermen at a meeting earlier this month voted to reduce the speed limit on most of the city’s residential streets to 20 miles per hour from 25 miles per hour.
City crews are beginning to change the speed limit signs in the neighborhoods, City Administrator Jennifer Yackley announced at Tuesday’s board meeting.
As the signs are changed, the speed trailer will show up, she said. “As public works gets the signs up in a certain area, you’ll be seeing the trailer go out with that warning up and a message to educate citizens. As they’re putting the signs up, the trailer is going to be following.”
The speed trailer keeps a record of each vehicle’s speed, Yackley said. “Then the police department will target education efforts in that particular areas,” she added.
The speed trailer will display a message saying “the speed limit has been reduced” as well as give the motorist’s speed and display a message such as “drive safely,” Yackley said.
She emphasized the trailer does not record license plate numbers of vehicles that pass it.
The speed trailer will first be used in the northeast section of the city in a neighborhood where residents asked that it be set up to encourage motorists to slow down. She estimated it would take “a couple of months” to get all the signs changed and the information gathered by the speed trailer. She did not say when police would begin issuing tickets to speeders.
Yackley also announced the police department will hold a drug take-back day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. The department will accept unwanted prescribed and over-the-counter medications as well as medicine prescribed for pets. However, needles and inhalers will not be accepted, she said.
In an interview after the meeting, Yackley said she believes this is the first time the city is participating in drug take-back day. Before moving into its new municipal center last year, the municipality “just didn’t have the right facilities to facilitate that kind of program,” she said.