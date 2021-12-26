Rockhopper penguin born at St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS — A new penguin has joined the St. Louis Zoo.

Hatched on Nov. 30, the new southern rockhopper penguin joins its sibling, Opal, who was born at the zoo in December 2020. The new chick has two foster parents, Woody and Buddha, officials said in a social media post Sunday.

The baby is too young for the zoo to know whether it is a male or female, officials said.

Guests can see the parents and chick in the habitat now. The family eventually will be moved behind the scenes to allow the chick to grow its rock hopping abilities and form bonds with the zoo's caretakers. The family will return to the penguin colony once the chick learns how to swim, officials said.

The zoo has 17 rockhopper penguins. Opal was the first successful hatch of this species at the zoo in 11 years, officials said.