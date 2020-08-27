Roof leak may have led to collapse of church in St. Louis' Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A now-condemned church in the city’s Vandeventer neighborhood collapsed on Wednesday. No one was inside the building at the time.

The two-story church, Gospel Lighthouse Church of God, is in the 4300 block of Cook Avenue.

Tyron Meredith, who lives next door to the church and helped convert the building from a home in the 1980s, said he was at his home around 4 p.m. when he heard a loud boom.

When he went outside to check things out, he saw the back half of the church collapsed and windows on the right side of his own home shattered.

A city building inspector on the scene told the Post-Dispatch the collapse was likely caused due to water buildup that originated from a roof leak, but the city was still evaluating.

The pastor, David Lee Jones, was also at the scene and said he was doubtful about what ultimately caused the collapse. Jones says he hasn’t held any services in the building due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he was unsure how the church would move forward.

