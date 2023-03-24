The first round of rain has tapered off, but the region will face a second round this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Locations along or southeast of Interstate 44 saw 1 to 3 inches, the National Weather Service tweeted. About 1.6" of rainfall had been recorded at St. Louis Lambert International Airport as of 6 a.m. Friday.

This afternoon and evening more rain will push through, with ½ to 1 inch forecasted for St. Louis.

The heaviest rain is expected in southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois. A flood warning remains in effect until 7 tonight for Iron, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve counties in Missouri.

The National Weather Service also extended flood warnings for the Meramec River at or near Arnold, Fenton, Valley Park, Eureka, Pacific and Steelville.